VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – In a report to the Mississippi State Department of Health Monday, the Vicksburg Warren School District announced one student tested positive for COVID-19.

According the school district’s web page, the student reportedly attends the Academy of Innovation.

In addition to that report, one other student was stated to be quarantined due to potential exposure.

The school district is still holding in person and virtual classes at this time.