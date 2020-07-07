Digital First: Vicksburg woman set to restart clothes and household items giveaway

For six months Gina has been restricted due to back surgery now for the first she is able to get back to servicing the community.

“I’ve been down since February in my back brace just came off last Monday” Gina Hendrickson.

BEING DOWN DUE TO HAVING TWO SPINE SURGERIES CAUSED HER TO GET BEHIND ON DOING THINGS LIKE SEPARATING CLOTHES FOR PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY.

“Because of our giving community donations kept coming in” Gina Hendrickson.

THE COMMUNITY MEMBERS STARTED THIS PROJECT BACK IN AUGUST OF 2019. HOPING TO PROVIDE RELIEF FOR STRUGGLING TO MAKE ENDS MEET.

“ I go into the communities and whoever needs it they call me. Names are kept confidential and I get it to whoever needs it” Gina Hendrickson.

SHE SAYS PROVIDING A SERVICE SUCH AS THIS IS NOT JUST A SEASONAL THING… IN FACT IT’S AN EVERYDAY THING.

“ I don’t think that people just need things only during a holiday season. People need things 365 days a year. So that’s why I’m not a drive” Gina Hendrickson.