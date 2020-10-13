Digital First: Vicksburg woman shares journey after breast cancer diagnosis

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Breast cancer affects about one in eight women in the United States. About 12 percent of women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

At 42-years old, Tonya Brookes was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“In March 2017, I found a lump in my left breast. Didn’t go to the hospital to get a checked out right then. I waited actually six more months before I actually got checked out,” she said.

October 6, 2017, was the day that her life changed forever.

“They called me and said, ‘Miss Brookes, you have breast cancer.’ With that being said, no one wants to hear those words that you have breast cancer. The first thing I thought was, ‘Lord, I’m gonna die.'”

During that time, Brookes said all she could think about was her family. She also turned to God.

“I prayed about it. I gave it to the one person that I knew always had my back and that was God. And I knew at that time I was undefeated.”

Brookes underwent 18 chemos and 25 radiation treatments. She also had a large fibroid. She said even though she went through this difficult time, she was never sick.

“I went to work every day. It took me two months to tell my job that I had cancer, because I didn’t want anybody to treat me any different, because I was going through a situation. But I knew I was gonna win.”

Brookes said now that this is behind her, she prays to live to be 100-years old.

LATEST STORIES: