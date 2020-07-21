Digital First: Viral video of deer crashing through Raymond home

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Raymond mother and son have gone viral on TikTok after security footage captured a bizarre moment.

Ellia Carter was sitting on her porch on July 16th when she began to hear weird noises. Moments later, a deer charged towards her.

Carter said, “I had hip surgery, so I wanted to sit outside. I came out here with my dog. And my dog jumped up and ran to the side of the house, and I heard something. A real weird noise.”

She continued, “And I was going to scream for my so, and I seen this big deer coming towards me. So I just fought it with my walker to keep him from jumping on me, and he just went through my glass door through my house.”

The deer shattered the glass screen door before running through the house. Carter said the only damage done inside the home was scuff marks on the floor.

After the incident her son, Jaylin Carter, uploaded the security footage to his TikTok account where it has been viewed more than 1.8 million times.

LATEST STORIES: