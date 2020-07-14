Digital First: Members claim Warren County church was vandalized

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of a Warren County church said the old and new buildings were vandalized two days in a row. Now, the congregation wants answers.

For more than 100 years, Mt. Alban MB Church has been on Mt. Alban Road. Members said the vandalism has never happened before.

“At this time, we can’t speculate. We see some riding on the pavement that may suggest that it may be some young children in the neighborhood. But, we can’t speculate. We can only go by what we see here visibly on the ground,” said Leonard Knight, who is a deacon at the church.

Knight said the church is still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s encouraging people to be watchful.

“We want the people in the community to know that this is going on, not just for our church but since the churches are vacant today. It gives those in the neighborhood with nothing to do something to do, maybe not constructive but this is something that is coming that all churches need to be aware since most churches are having online services and not going to their buildings right now.”

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

