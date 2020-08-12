Digital First: Warren County Voter Commission searches for poll workers

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – There are 11 weeks left until the 2020 Presidential Election, and the Warren County Election Commission is looking for poll workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have lots of elderly call workers, also call our managers. It’s the same thing, and many of them are nervous about working. They have said they don’t want to work this election, so we are in need of more poll workers. You have to be 18 years or older and a registered voter, attend some training,” said Sara Dionne, Chairman Warren County Commissioner

In addition, the commission needs about 23 new poll workers to assist with cleaning and sanitizing the polling precincts.

“Come and help at the precinct and clean all day. Clean screens, door knobs, pins and various things.” said Dionne.

The commission is also providing opportunities for students to intern.

“If you are a junior or senior in high school, you’re 16 years older and you would like to come and work and earn service hours. You won’t get paid.”

For more information about how you can become a poll worker, you can call the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s Office. The number is (601) 636-3961.

