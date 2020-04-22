Digital First: “We’re not going to just turn the key and open the city”

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After extending the stay-at-home order for another week due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs said he’s waiting on Governor Tate Reeves’ leadership to start the next phase of reopening more parts of the city.

The mayor believes the city should be reopened in phases. The first phase began Monday, when city services workers returned back to work.

“We are waiting on the governor’s call. When the governor says we can begin to open up the city, we’re going to methodically open the city, starting with certain businesses. And over a period of time, we’re going to phase in the whole city. But we are not going to just turn the key and open up the city,” said Flaggs.

The mayor said the process will be slow. Leaders plan to analyze the data on spikes in cases and deaths. If the data looks good, they will move to the next phase of reopening the city. The next phase would include reopening barbershops, hair salons and nail shops. Strict guidelines would be in place.