Digital First: City of Vicksburg to make updates to Kings Community

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – For the last three years, city leaders in Vicksburg have worked with committee members from the Kings Community to provide improvements for neighbors in the area.

“They have gotten tired of the city neglecting that area. We want nice things just like the other areas within the city,” said Josephine Eatmon, a committee member.

With much frustration from community members, they met with Mayor George Flaggs Jr. Monday evening to discuss the possible improvements the community could soon see.

“We really was responding to a letter that we had received from the mayor for the expenditures that he has made for the Kings project.”

After receiving the letter, members felt the mayor inappropriately used funds the committee did not agree on.

“One of them was, he said that it was $100,000 that he wanted to do the museum for the Kuhn area. We met. We didn’t agree to that.”

Mayor Flaggs said he has put the project improvements back in the hands of the committee.

“And I’m waiting on them with great expectation to give me some projects that they can fit within the $500,000, and we’re ready to go,” he stated.

The committee is expected to meet again next Monday to follow up on their previous meeting.

LATEST STORIES: