Digital First: Getting back on track with healthy eating after Labor Day

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Labor Day weekend is known for a good time with family and eating lots of good food, but getting back on your healthy diet after the holiday can be a challenge to some.

Kevin Roberts, who is also known as the “Fit Chef,” said you have to start somewhere just to get back on track.

“You cannot change what happened yesterday. What we can do today is make better choices.”

Those better choices can include eating less carbohydrates each day.

“I would always recommend if you had a very busy weekend of eating barbecue and drinking beer, all of that good stuff that you want to cut back and have more proteins and vegetables.”

And with that, Roberts said you can include things avocado, salmon, walnuts and almonds to keep your metabolism going. And because the weekend was longer than normal, you may feel a little unmotivated to get back on track.

“The best way to do that again start walking a little bit. I recommend people who have had a busy or heavy weekend to wake up in the morning and do about 20 minutes of some sort of cardiovascular activity. Steady state. You don’t have to run. You can literally set an alarm for 10 minutes. Walk down the street when that alarm goes off, walk right back.”

