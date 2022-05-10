JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) in Jackson will unveil their summer exhibit Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit at a Members Preview Party on Friday, May 13. The exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, May 14.

Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit is based on The Jim Henson Company’s popular PBS KIDS TV series and features a curious Tyrannosaurus Rex named Buddy who travels the world to discover everything there is to know about dinosaurs.

This new exhibit will transport kids back to the time of dinosaurs and encourage basic scientific learning through fun, hands-on activities. Children will be able to join Buddy and his adoptive Pteranodon family on a whimsical journey to unearth basic concepts in life science, natural history, and paleontology.

“MCM-Jackson is honored to have the support of Trustmark, McRae Foundation, and Atmos to locally sponsor this traveling exhibit. For many young people, this unique exhibit could be the educational catalyst that sparks a life-long joy for science, natural history or paleontology,” said Angela Mitchell, Director of External Affairs.

The exhibit will be open from Saturday, May 14 to Sunday, September 4 and is included with $10 museum admission and free with MCM membership.