NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A private dive team was hired to search for a worker’s body in the Mississippi River after he fell into the water.
The Natchez Democrat reported Buzzi Unicern employee, 50-year-old Donny Mitchell, went into the water around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7.
Witnesses said he was climbing a ladder from a barge up to a walkway above when he fell into the river. They threw a life preserver ring to him and tried to drag him with a hook, but neither worked.
Multiple agencies have since been working to recover his body. Buzzi Unicern hired a private dive team to continue the search on Friday morning.
According to the newspaper, barges and a dock were moved to help in the search. A sonar radar picked up on objects in the water, but the water is too murky to be able to determine what the objects are.
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said crews are working to identify the objects caught on sonar.