JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the schedule of events for the 57th annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo taking place Friday, February 4, through Sunday, February 6, 2022. All events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, February 4, 2022:

6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12

8:00 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena/Barn 14

9:00 a.m. – Swine Showmanship – Swine Arena/Barn 6

15 minutes after Swine Showmanship – Mississippi Bred Barrow Show – Swine Arena/Barn 6

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

Scheduled Activities & Events for Saturday, February 5, 2022:

6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12

8:00 a.m. – Paint Horse Show – Kirk Fordice Equine Center

8:00 a.m. – Market Hog Show – Swine Arena/Barn 6

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

Scheduled Activities & Events for Sunday, February 6, 2022:

6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12

8:00 a.m. – Paint Horse Show – Kirk Fordice Equine Center

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

12:00 p.m. – Market Steer Show – Coliseum

4:00 p.m. – Sheep Lead Class – Judging Arena/Barn 14

Events of the 57th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo run through Sunday, February 20, 2022. The Dixie National Rodeo takes place Friday, February 11, through Sunday, February 13, and again Wednesday, February 16, through Saturday, February 19, inside the Mississippi Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds.

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320.