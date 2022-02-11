JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is being held in Jackson until Sunday, February 20. All events are held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
The schedule of events for Friday, February 11 through Sunday, February 13, is as follows:
Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, February 11, 2022
- 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12
- 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart
- 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo – Trade Mart
- 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Dylan Scott – Coliseum
- 10:00 p.m. – Dixie National Afterparty featuring Jason Miller Band – Trade Mart
Scheduled Activities & Events for Saturday, February 12, 2022:
- 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12
- 7:30 a.m. – Intercollegiate Beef Judging Contest – Kirk Fordice Equine Center
- 8:00 a.m. – Open Hereford Show – Barn 14
- 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Cowboy Up Blood Drive – Mississippi Farmers Market
- 10:00 a.m. – Farriers Competition – Front of Trade Mart
- 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo – Trade Mart
- 10:30 a.m. – Dixie National Parade – Downtown Jackson
- 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart
- 12:00 p.m. – Dixie National Parade Awards Presentation – Mississippi Farmers Market
- 2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Joe Nichols – Coliseum
- 3:00 p.m. – Open Gelbvieh/Balancer Show – Barn 14 (Ring 1)
- 3:00 p.m. – Open Shorthorn/Shorthorn Plus Show – Barn 14 (Ring 2)
- 4:00 p.m. – Simmental/Simbrah Sale – Sales Arena/Barn 12
- 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Joe Nichols – Coliseum
Scheduled Activities & Events for Sunday, February 13, 2022:
- 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12
- 7:00 a.m. – Open Simmental, Percentage Simmental, Simbrah Show – Barn 14
- 7:00 a.m. – Open Miniature Hereford Show – Coliseum (Ring 1)
- 7:30 a.m. – Open Brangus Show – Coliseum (Ring 2)
- 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Free Breakfast – Mississippi Farmers Market
- 9:00 a.m. – Open Barrow Show – Barn 6/Swine Arena
- 15 minutes after Open Barrow Show – Open Swine Show – Barn 6/Swine Arena
- 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo – Trade Mart
- 10:15 a.m. – Cowboy Church Service – Sales Arena/Barn 12
- 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart
- 2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by the Gatlin Brothers – Coliseum
The schedule of rodeo entertainment is as follows:
- Friday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. – Dylan Scott – Coliseum
- Saturday, February 12, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Joe Nichols – Coliseum
- Sunday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. – Gatlin Brothers – Coliseum
- Wednesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum
- Thursday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Neal McCoy – Coliseum
- Friday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. – Gary Allan – Coliseum
- Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum
All entertainment will be held in the Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased here.