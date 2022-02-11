JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is being held in Jackson until Sunday, February 20. All events are held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The schedule of events for Friday, February 11 through Sunday, February 13, is as follows:

Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, February 11, 2022

6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo – Trade Mart

7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Dylan Scott – Coliseum

10:00 p.m. – Dixie National Afterparty featuring Jason Miller Band – Trade Mart

Scheduled Activities & Events for Saturday, February 12, 2022:

6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12

7:30 a.m. – Intercollegiate Beef Judging Contest – Kirk Fordice Equine Center

8:00 a.m. – Open Hereford Show – Barn 14

8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Cowboy Up Blood Drive – Mississippi Farmers Market

10:00 a.m. – Farriers Competition – Front of Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo – Trade Mart

10:30 a.m. – Dixie National Parade – Downtown Jackson

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

12:00 p.m. – Dixie National Parade Awards Presentation – Mississippi Farmers Market

2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Joe Nichols – Coliseum

3:00 p.m. – Open Gelbvieh/Balancer Show – Barn 14 (Ring 1)

3:00 p.m. – Open Shorthorn/Shorthorn Plus Show – Barn 14 (Ring 2)

4:00 p.m. – Simmental/Simbrah Sale – Sales Arena/Barn 12

7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Joe Nichols – Coliseum

Scheduled Activities & Events for Sunday, February 13, 2022:

6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12

7:00 a.m. – Open Simmental, Percentage Simmental, Simbrah Show – Barn 14

7:00 a.m. – Open Miniature Hereford Show – Coliseum (Ring 1)

7:30 a.m. – Open Brangus Show – Coliseum (Ring 2)

8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Free Breakfast – Mississippi Farmers Market

9:00 a.m. – Open Barrow Show – Barn 6/Swine Arena

15 minutes after Open Barrow Show – Open Swine Show – Barn 6/Swine Arena

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo – Trade Mart

10:15 a.m. – Cowboy Church Service – Sales Arena/Barn 12

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by the Gatlin Brothers – Coliseum

The schedule of rodeo entertainment is as follows:

Friday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. – Dylan Scott – Coliseum

Saturday, February 12, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Joe Nichols – Coliseum

Sunday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. – Gatlin Brothers – Coliseum

Wednesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum

Thursday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Neal McCoy – Coliseum

Friday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. – Gary Allan – Coliseum

Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum

All entertainment will be held in the Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased here.