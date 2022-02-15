JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is being held in Jackson until Sunday, February 20. All events are held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The schedule of events for Tuesday, February 15 is as follows:

6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral (off Midway, behind Barn 12)

8:00 a.m. – Open Santa Gertrudis Show (Barn 14, Ring 1)

8:00 a.m. – Open Wagyu Show (Barn 14, Ring 2)

8:00 a.m. – Dixie National Quarter Horse Show (Kirk Fordice Equine Center)

9:00 a.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Slack (Coliseum)

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse (Trade Mart)

1:00 p.m. – Open Beefmaster Show (Barn 14)

The schedule of rodeo entertainment is as follows:

Wednesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum

Thursday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Neal McCoy – Coliseum

Friday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. – Gary Allan – Coliseum

Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum

All entertainment will be held in the Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased here.