JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is being held in Jackson until Sunday, February 20. All events are held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The schedule of events for Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20, is as follows:

Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, February 18, 2022

8:00 a.m. – Dixie National Quarter Horse Show – Kirk Fordice Equine Center

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Days – Trade Mart

7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Gary Allan – Coliseum

10:00 p.m. – Dixie National Afterparty with entertainment by Mustache Band – Trade Mart

Scheduled Activities & Events for Saturday, February 19, 2022

8:00 a.m.- Dixie National Quarter Horse Show – Kirk Fordice Equine Center

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Days – Trade Mart

2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum

7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum

9:00 p.m. – Back the Blue Benefit with entertainment by Shake the Bucket – Trade Mart

Scheduled Activities & Events for Sunday, February 20, 2022

8:00 a.m. – Dixie National Quarter Horse Show – Kirk Fordice Equine Center

The schedule of rodeo entertainment is as follows:

Friday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. – Gary Allan – Coliseum

Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum

All entertainment will be held in the Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased here.