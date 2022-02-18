JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is being held in Jackson until Sunday, February 20. All events are held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
The schedule of events for Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20, is as follows:
Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, February 18, 2022
- 8:00 a.m. – Dixie National Quarter Horse Show – Kirk Fordice Equine Center
- 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12
- 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart
- 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Days – Trade Mart
- 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Gary Allan – Coliseum
- 10:00 p.m. – Dixie National Afterparty with entertainment by Mustache Band – Trade Mart
Scheduled Activities & Events for Saturday, February 19, 2022
- 8:00 a.m.- Dixie National Quarter Horse Show – Kirk Fordice Equine Center
- 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12
- 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart
- 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Days – Trade Mart
- 2:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum
- 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum
- 9:00 p.m. – Back the Blue Benefit with entertainment by Shake the Bucket – Trade Mart
Scheduled Activities & Events for Sunday, February 20, 2022
- 8:00 a.m. – Dixie National Quarter Horse Show – Kirk Fordice Equine Center
The schedule of rodeo entertainment is as follows:
- Friday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. – Gary Allan – Coliseum
- Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum
All entertainment will be held in the Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased here.