JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Monday, February 7.

The event schedule for Monday is as follows:

6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral (off Midway, behind Barn 12)

7:30 a.m. – Angus Showmanship (Coliseum)

8:00 a.m. – Beef Showmanship (Coliseum)

8:00 a.m. – Lamb Showmanship Judging (Arena/Barn 14)

15 minutes after Lamb Showmanship – Wether Dam Show, Market Hair Sheep and Market Lamb Shows (Judging Arena/Barn 14)

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse (Trademart)

2:30 p.m. – Commercial Beef Heifer Show (Arena/Barn 14)

3:00 p.m. – Goat Showmanship (Judging Arena/Barn 14)

6:00 p.m. – Legislative Livestock Showdown (Coliseum)

Guests can attend the Legislative Livestock Showdown to watch 45 legislators from across the state compete in tests of skill and showmanship.

Events will be held through Sunday, February 20. The schedule of rodeo entertainment is as follows:

Friday, February 11 – Dylan Scott at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 12 – Joe Nichols at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 13 – Gatlin Brothers at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16 – Justin Moore at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 17 – Neal McCoy at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 18 – Gary Allen at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 19 – Bellamy Brothers at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

All entertainment will be held in the Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased here. Click here to find more information.