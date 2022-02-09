JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is being held in Jackson until Sunday, February 20. All events are held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The schedule of events for Wednesday, February 9 is as follows:

6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral (off Midway, behind Barn 12)

8:00 a.m. – Dairy Goat Show (Judging Arena/Barn 14)

9:00 a.m. – Equestrians with Disabilities Horse Show (Kirk Fordice Equine Center)

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse (Trade Mart)

The schedule of rodeo entertainment is as follows:

Friday, February 11 – Dylan Scott at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 12 – Joe Nichols at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 13 – Gatlin Brothers at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16 – Justin Moore at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 17 – Neal McCoy at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 18 – Gary Allen at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 19 – Bellamy Brothers at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

All entertainment will be held in the Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased here. Click here to find more information.