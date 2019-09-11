DMV announces new appointment system

The Department of Public Safety says a new online appointment system called Wait Anywhere is now available.

It is a pilot program at six-driver service offices across the state.

The goal is to establish a new system as a benefit to citizens statewide.

Some of the offices undergoing the trial runs are the Woodrow Wilson location in Jackson, Troop C in Pearl, and one location in Hattiesburg.

Commissioner Marshall Fisher stated, “The Driver Service Bureau is constantly looking for opportunities to improve customer service and convenience for citizens across the state. I anticipate this new online appointment feature to be a resource used to reduce wait times.”

