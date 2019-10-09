DNA test confirms identity of 5-year-old boy found dead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- 12 News is in the Hub City preparing for Thursday night's Gubernatorial debate. Attorney General Jim Hood (D) and Lt. Governor Tate Reeves (R) will go head to head for an hour, questioned by 12 News moderator Byron Brown and WREG's Greg Hurst.

There are a lot of different elements that go into putting together a major production for live television which is why 12 News and Nexstar have been working tirelessly, ensuring the production will be top of the line.