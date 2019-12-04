Do not eat, sell, or serve romaine lettuce: E. coli infections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives an update to a recent and ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections across the state.
As of now, there have been 102 ill people reported from 23 states.
According to the CDC, illnesses started on dates ranging from September 24, 2019, to November 18, 2019. Ill people range in age from less than 1 to 89 years, with a median age of 25. Sixty-five percent of ill people are female. Of 98 ill people with information available, 58 hospitalizations have been reported, including 10 people who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.
CDC says to not eat, sell or, serve romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region. If consumers do not know or cannot tell where the lettuce is from, do not eat it.
For more information click here.