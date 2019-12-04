Do not eat, sell, or serve romaine lettuce: E. coli infections

FILE – This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows Romaine Lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. Health officials are disclosing another E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the summer 2019, but say it appears to be over. The disclosure comes after romaine producers pledged to step up safety measures following a series of outbreaks, including one last year that sickened more than 200 and killed five. Experts say it’s not clear why romaine keeps getting tainted. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives an update to a recent and ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections across the state.

As of now, there have been 102 ill people reported from 23 states.

E. COLI OUTBREAK UPDATE: 102 ill people now reported from 23 states. CDC’s advice remains the same: Do not eat, sell, or serve romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region. If you don’t know or can’t tell where the lettuce is from, don’t eat it. https://t.co/sZvP3yMmqV pic.twitter.com/r74BwWSkbh — CDC (@CDCgov) December 4, 2019

According to the CDC, illnesses started on dates ranging from September 24, 2019, to November 18, 2019. Ill people range in age from less than 1 to 89 years, with a median age of 25. Sixty-five percent of ill people are female. Of 98 ill people with information available, 58 hospitalizations have been reported, including 10 people who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

CDC says to not eat, sell or, serve romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region. If consumers do not know or cannot tell where the lettuce is from, do not eat it.

For more information click here.