Doctor convicted of bribing Corrections Commissioner to repay state

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A Mississippi doctor serving time in federal prison for bribery has been ordered to hand over money to the feds.

Chief U.S District Judge Dan Jordan ordered Dr. Carl Reddix to forfeit nearly $1.3 million.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, says Reddix paid nearly $200,000 in kickbacks from his company Health Assurance to former Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps. In exchange, Reddix was awarded nearly $20 million in contracts to treat patients at three Mississippi correctional facilities.

“Dr. Reddix discovered today that the arm of justice is long and unrelenting. Today’s order should serve as a warning to others who may think a life of crime is profitable and that you can hide your assets. It is not profitable and you cannot hide. We will find you, you will be prosecuted, and your illegal money will be taken from you in order to make victims whole,” said Hurst.

Reddix is currently serving his sentence in federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.

