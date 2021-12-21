Doctors recommend COVID test before holiday travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Christmas approaches, more and more people are getting tested for COVID to make sure they are safe to visit family for the holidays.

Many people will either be traveling or having family visit them for Christmas. Healthcare workers are seeing are increase in COVID testing as Christmas Day gets closer.

“There has been an increase in testing over the last few weeks. Today, from the time I opened, I had someone scheduled for COVID testing,” said Northtown Pharmacy Owner and Pharmacist Dr. Andrew Clark.

With the more contagious omicron variant spreading, doctors recommend not taking any chances when it comes to COVID, even if you are already vaccinated.

“There are certain travel restrictions where you need to get tested wherever you’re traveling. Also, it’s important to get tested before you come back. We want to make sure we’re protecting ourselves and protecting our community. There’s a new variant, and omicron is surging. It’s important, whether you’re vaccinated or not, to get tested,” said Clark.