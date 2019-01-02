Local News

Dog causes fire

Edwards House Fire

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 01:26 PM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 01:27 PM CST

EDWARDS, Miss(WJTV) -  

In Edwards- a witness believes a barbecue pit caused a house fire Wednesday morning.

It happened on middle round around 3:00 am. The people who were at their home tell us the fire started- while they were celebrating the new year. A dog knocked the barbecue pit over, causing the fire. All three people inside were able to make it out safely.

Inside home during fire: "called the fire department by the time they came here it was in flames. crazy this type of stuff don't happen out here so it's wild." The fire department came and put out the fire around 7:00 am. WJTV reached out to the fire department to find out more information about the fire. WJTV is currently waiting to hear back.

