ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies helped save a dog that was stuck in a storm drain.

The incident happened on Monday, August 22 on Magnolia Acres Road.

Master Sergeant David Nations, Karen Ewing, and the Adams County Road Department helped save the dog.

Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office

“Help us, thank Master Sergeant David Nations, Karen Ewing, and the Adams County Road Department for their Heroism. From the Caller to the Rescuers, teamwork brings all of us together!” a statement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page read.

There’s no word on if the dog has an owner.