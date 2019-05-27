Local News

Dog stuck in drain rescued in Madison

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 11:21 AM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 11:21 AM CDT

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) - A dog has been rescued from a drain by the Madison policemen and firemen. 

This morning they rescued a dog that was in trapped in a drain near Wildwoods Point.

Neighbors say the dog has been down in the drain for two days.

From the video, the dog appears to be in good condition other than a black ring around the eye.

There is no official word on whom the dog belongs to or if it has been reunited with its owner.

WJTV is working on the details and will be back with more information.  



 

