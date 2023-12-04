RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of Justice is requesting information from the public regarding allegations of abuse by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after six former officers pled guilty to torturing two Black men in January.

Hunter Elward, Jeffrey Middleton, Christian Dedmon, Daniel Opdyke, Joshua Hartfield and Brett McAplin admitted in August to subjecting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture.

After a neighbor told one of the former officers that the two were staying at a home in Braxton with a white woman, he assembled a group of five other officers. They burst into the home without a warrant and assaulted Jenkins and Parker with stun guns, a sex toy and other objects, prosecutors said in court, reading a lengthy description of the abuse.

The officers taunted the men with racial slurs and poured milk, alcohol and chocolate syrup over their faces. After a mock execution went awry and Jenkins was shot in the mouth, they devised a coverup that included planting drugs and a gun. False charges stood against Jenkins and Parker for months.

The conspiracy unraveled after one officer told the sheriff he had lied, leading to confessions from the others.

Prosecutors say some of the officers called themselves the “Goon Squad” for of their willingness to use excessive force and cover up attacks.

The former officers are expected to be sentenced in January 2024.

If you or someone has been a victim of abuse by a member of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, officials said you are encouraged to contact the FBI hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI, email tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI Jackson Field Office at 601-948-5000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.