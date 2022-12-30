HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store at 1153 Pocahontas Road. A man disguised as a gas worker entered the store and told the clerk and a customer that there was a gas leak and to clear the store. The suspect then pulled out a gun while scuffling with the clerk over to the cash drawer.

Jones said the clerk was shot once in the chest and the suspect left the scene with an unknown amount of cash. The clerk was rushed by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he’s listed in critical but stable condition.

(Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-352-1521 or Crime stoppers at (601)-355-8477.