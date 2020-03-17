Dollar General first hour of operations to be dedicated to senior customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dollar General Corporation announced its plans for senior customers to have the first hour to shop.

On Tuesday, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time. to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.

According to Dollar General, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing. Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours. Normal operating hours by individual store locations are available here.