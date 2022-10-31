Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Batesville Manufacturing partnered with United Way of West Central Mississippi to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the two companies visited Cedars Head Start and Kings Head Start to kick off the county’s participation in the library. More than 125 students were enrolled in the first week.

Parton’s Imagination Library program sends monthly free books to families with kids up to 5 years old. The program sends out about 2 million free books each month.

To enroll your child, visit imaginationlibrary.com/check-availability.