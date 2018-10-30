Local News

Domino's Paving for Pizza project hits the City of Jackson

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 11:29 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 03:08 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Today and tomorrow, weather permitting, the City of Jackson will begin filling potholes for Domino’s Pizza for Paving program. Crews are currently working on the 200 block of North Street to repair utility cuts between Mississippi and College Streets. 
 
Tomorrow, crews are expected to work on the corner of Mississippi and President Streets. Both locations are approximately two blocks from the Domino’s on Jefferson and High Streets (southwest of the location). 
 
Work will begin at 9 a.m. on both days.
 

