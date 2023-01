CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a Domino’s Pizza store was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, January 6.

Police Chief Otha Brown said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at the store location on East Peace Street.

He said the suspect entered the store with a gun and left with the money from the store’s cash register.

(Courtesy: Canton Police Department)

Anyone with information about the armed robbery can call the Canton Police Department or Crime Stoppers.