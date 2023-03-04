JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Magnolia Medical Foundation is collecting food items for Mississippi children and their caregivers.

The foundation partnered with the Rho Lambda Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health to donate nonperishable items.

The donations will go to local families facing hardships and in need of food. In less than an hour, Magnolia Medical’s pantry shelves were fully stocked with food, water and baby formula. Organizers say there’s a large need for nutrition in Mississippi.

“We are in a state that is ranked 50th on most things and most importantly, nutrition being one of those. So, we’re taking the time to make sure that we give children and their family members those vital nutrients that they need in order to make sure that we have overall better and healthy children and family members in Mississippi,” said Asia McCoy, program director for the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health.

“This need is great in our community. If we all work together, we can have a greater impact to our community. So, I think if someone wants to serve and wants to give back, go ahead and start doing it. This would be something that would warm their heart and they would see that they want to continue to give back and serve the community,” said Chelsea Crittle, president of the Rho Lambda Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Information on how to donate can be found on the Magnolia Medical Foundation’s website.