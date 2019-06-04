Donation of $30,000 made to Salvation Army for hot meals, shelter, baths, laundry

Wells Fargo Bank is presenting $30,000 to the Hattiesburg Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Shelter.

The presentation takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at 5670 Highway 49.

The money will help the temporary, transitional housing facility to furnish men, women and children with warm beds, hot meals, shelter, baths and laundry facilities.

The Salvation Army says it’s mission is an “evangelical part of the universal Christian Church” and “it’s message is based on the Bible. It’s ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”