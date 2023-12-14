NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The building once used as a meeting place for the Natchez Deacons for Defense and Justice will be the site of a second Mississippi Freedom Trail Marker in Natchez.

The building is located at 319 N. Dr. M. L. King Street. (formerly Pine Street). It is a two-story wood-frame structure that housed the Donnan’s Barbershop on the first floor in the 1960s.

Officials with Visit Natchez said the barbershop is where the Deacons organized in September 1965 under the leadership of President James “Big Jack” Jackson, who worked as a barber.

“We are excited to bring the story of the Deacons for Defense to the Mississippi Freedom Trail,” said John Spann, program and outreach officer for the Mississippi Humanities Council. “Stories like theirs give a different perspective of the movement that is seldom discussed. It’s important to the Freedom Trail Committee to add markers that uplift unknown people, events, and nuance essential to the Mississippi freedom movement. Telling this story of organized armed defense of civil rights activity and leaders of this state, fits our mission.”

Willie Carter of Natchez stands in front of the two-story building that once served as the meeting place for the Natchez Deacons for Defense and Justice. Carter is the current owner of the building which is now home to two small businesses. The barbershop is where the Deacons organized in September 1965 under the leadership of President James “Big Jack” Jackson, who worked as a barber. Photo taken in February 2022. (Courtesy: Visit Natchez)

Willie Carter, who worked as a shoe-shiner in the barbershop in the early 1960s, and later as a barber, is the current owner of the building.

Natchez’s first Freedom Trail marker was unveiled in April 2023 at the Dr. John Banks House at 9 St. Catherine Street.