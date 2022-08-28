YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The downtown area of Yazoo City will get some upgrades after the city was awarded over $12 million through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grants (RAISE) federal program.

The Yazoo Herald reported Congressman Bennie Thompson secured the total $12,641,440 in funds for the city. With that money, the city will get a train station, a stormwater park to absorb flooding and street redevelopments that will include bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting, broadband infrastructure and stormwater management along Main Street.

Mayor David Starling said the projects are expected to be completed in October 2028.