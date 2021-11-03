Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems manufacturing plant coming to Lee County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems, a global automotive supplier in manufacturing air ventilation systems and window frame trim, is locating manufacturing operations in Baldwyn.

“Dr. Schneider’s decision to create up to 400 new jobs in Baldwyn is a massive win for Lee County and Mississippi. Our state is a leading hub for the automotive industry, and companies around the world are taking notice. My administration will continue to do whatever it takes to make sure Mississippi has the business-friendly environment needed to drive new capital investment and create jobs,” said Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

The Dr. Schneider Automotive Group is headquartered in Kronach-Neuses, Germany, and has operations in Germany, China, Poland, Spain and the United States. Its large customer base includes well-known automotive manufacturers such as BMW, Daimler AG, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar/Land Rover, Maserati, Renault, Toyota, Volvo and the Volkswagen Group.

The company will begin hiring for the new positions next year.