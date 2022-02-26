JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) hosted its 11th Annual “Dr. Seuss’ Silly Birthday” Celebration on Saturday, February 26.

The museum hosted the Dr. Seuss’ birthday a little early this year.

“Dr. Seuss’ birthday is March 2nd, so we always celebrate on the Saturday before just to promote a love of reading, enthusiasm and a safe space to do that,” said MCM’s Director of Education and Programs Monique Ealey.

Families had the opportunity to visit the museum dressed up as some of their favorite Dr. Seuss characters.

“We’ve seen tons of hats, costumes and t-shirts,” said Ealey.

Parents said their little ones couldn’t wait to dress up and be a part of the celebration.

“I have a kindergartener and a two-year-old. They’re into Dr. Seuss and all his things, so they wanted to see all the crafts and characters. They like ‘The Lorax’ and ‘Horton Hears a Who’,” said parent Nicole Edwards.

“Thing One”, “Thing Two” and “The Cat in the Hat” took pictures with guests throughout the day. Some of the event’s activities included a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts and opportunities to read Dr. Seuss books. Children even got to taste green eggs and ham, like in Dr. Seuss’ famous book “Green Eggs and Ham.”

The event was not only fun for children and their families, it also gave kids a chance to learn various science facts, too.