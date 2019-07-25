Dr. Wolfe’s license suspension is extended for OB-GYN in misconduct case

WJTV’s featured Pet of the Week is Red, who is a 1 year old lab mix.

He's such a sweet boy with a lot of personality! He's still a puppy with plenty of energy and will need a fenced backyard at his forever home. Red is great with kids and female dogs, but doesn't always get along the best with other male dogs. He's up to date on all his shots and is patiently waiting for the perfect family to take him home!