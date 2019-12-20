Drake is in Jackson, set to host at 4th Avenue Lounge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Drake is in Jackson, Mississippi!!!

4th Avenue Lounge announced via Instagram that Drake will be making an appearance at their business.

Drake then posted on his Instagram story, confirming that he will be hosting alongside CJ.

One of my first real club appearances was in Jackson, Ms and to celebrate the turn of the decade I’m coming through tomorrow night with my brother. Drake via Instragram

Tickets for 4th Avenue Lounge can only be purchased tonight at the starting at 7 pm!

The location is 209 S Lamar St, Jackson, MS 39201.