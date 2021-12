RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Dredging will begin at the Ross Barnett Reservoir to reestablish boat channels in several areas of the lake.

The Northside Sun reported the dredging is mainly taking place in the Pelahatchie Bay. Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWD) said the project will allow easier access for recreational boaters and fishermen.

The dredging will also take place in the channels around Overlook Pointe, the Jackson Yacht Club area and Twin Harbors.