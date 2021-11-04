Driver accused in fatal Highway 18 crash still hospitalized

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News has learned more about the driver accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and an infant Monday night.

Hinds County deputies said Beth Ann White appeared intoxicated after crashing into a vehicle on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. The vehicle belonged to Allison Conaway, who was killed in the crash along with her infant son.

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler said the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is the leading agency in the case, but his office is pushing for a warrant for White’s arrest.

“As I understand it, she has a another felony DUI. So in looking at her sentencing for her previous offenses, you can tell that she has not done any significant time in jail. That’s troubling. We’re working alongside of the Highway Patrol to ensure that she is arrested immediately upon being released from the hospital, and I’m encouraging and emphasizing to our state partners that she should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Crisler said.

The interim sheriff said this was a failure in the judicial system, and he is calling for judges to hold offenders fully accountable for their crimes.