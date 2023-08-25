JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver was arrested after a police chase from Pearl to Jackson.

The chase happened around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24.

Greg Flynn, with the City of Pearl, said a Pearl police officer tried to stop a vehicle on Bass Pro Drive on Highway 80. He said the suspect’s vehicle had been reported as stolen.

The driver led police on a chase that ended in a crash on West Capitol Street and Prentiss Street in Jackson.

According to Flynn, the suspect was arrested and booked at the Pearl Police Department. He was taken to the Rankin County Jail.