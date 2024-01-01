RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland police arrested a driver after guns were discovered inside the man’s vehicle this weekend.

On December 29, a Richland police officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 49 for a traffic violation. The officer noticed the driver moving a lot inside the vehicle and also noticed the driver try to hide something behind the seat.

The officer reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. According to police, a 16-year-old male passenger had an AR-15 between his legs with an extended magazine loaded with 45 rounds.

Investigators said the driver, who was identified as 22-year-old James Willie Stevens, admitted to smoking marijuana while traveling back to Richland from Jackson, where he had purchased the drug.

The officer had both occupants exit the vehicle. Police said while the officer searched the car, Stevens attempted to get back into the car and reach for another gun. The officer was able to get Stevens out of the car and detain him.

The officer located the other gun, a Glock 19x9mm, with an illegal device installed on the pistol that makes the weapon fully automatic. These devices are also known as a “switch.” The officer also located narcotics and a credit card scanner in the vehicle.

James Willie Stevens (Courtesy: Richland Police Dept.)

Jermaine Demontae Mckinzie (Courtesy: Richland Police Dept.)

Stevens was charged with possession of a controlled substance enhanced with a firearm, possession of credit card reproduction equipment, driving under the influence of drugs, and other traffic related offenses.

During the investigation, the officer contacted an ATF agent who assisted with the case. A search warrant was later executed at an apartment complex in Richland. Officers said they located another Glock 10mm handgun that had a “switch” installed. They also located another AR-15 and more narcotics.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jermaine Demontae Mckinzie at the apartment complex. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance enhanced with a firearm.