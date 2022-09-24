WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed for several hundred feet. The vehicle veered to the right, left the roadway and collided with a metal power pole.

A person who approached the vehicle after the crash told 911 operators that the driver probably didn’t survive the crash. A deputy coroner was called to the scene.

According to the newspaper, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene.