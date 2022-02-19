RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver died after being ejected from a car in Rankin County on Friday, February 18.

Rankin County deputies arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. on Shell Oil Road. A Chevy Impala appeared to have left the road and flipped. The driver had been ejected from the car and was found suffering severe injuries.

The driver died at the scene, despite efforts from the Shell Road Fire Department and Pafford Medics.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Bryan Bailey reminds neighbors to slow down and buckle up.