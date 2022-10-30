WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a crashed car at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, October 29.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a car crash was reported around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane.

Warren County deputies arrived to find two people inside a car that had crashed into a light pole. The driver appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was taken to River Region Medical Center for injuries they received in the crash.

According to the newspaper, investigators aren’t sure what happened prior to the crash. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.