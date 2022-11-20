WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after they allegedly got their vehicle stuck on railroad tracks in Warren County on Saturday, November 19.

Vicksburg Daily News reported frantic 911 calls about the stuck vehicle came in around 6:30 p.m. An older sedan’s front wheels were stuck over the tracks in a closed section of the road near Klein and Pearl.

There’s no throughway on Klein, as the path was closed more than a dozen years ago. According to the newspaper, the driver was first detained, then taken into custody on suspicion of a DUI.