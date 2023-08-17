MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Madison.

The incident happened around 9:00 a.m. on Interstate 55 on August 17, 2023.

Madison police said they received a call about a gray passenger car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55. A few minutes later, Ridgeland police received a call about a gray passenger car crashing into the trees on the west side of the southbound lanes near the Madison Avenue exit.

Once emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they discovered the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Madison firefighters began rescue efforts and worked to extinguish the fire, however the driver died at the scene.

Police said the identification of the deceased driver is pending due to the notification of next of kin. There were no other vehicles involved in this accident.