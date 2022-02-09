HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a driver died during a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, February 9.

The crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 18 in Hinds County.

According to troopers, a Saturn Ion that was traveling westbound collided with an eastbound Honda Ridgeline, and then an eastbound Infiniti sedan collided with the Honda Ridgeline.

The driver of the Saturn Ion died from their injuries. The victim was identified as Khristoffer M. Hearron, 47, of Vicksburg.

Troopers said the drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.