ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver was killed during a crash involving a log truck in Attala County.

Breezy News reported the crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 on Highway 19 South.

Authorities said the crash involved a log truck and a pickup truck. They said the driver of the pickup truck, who was identified as 52-year-old Linnie Malone, died at the scene.

The log truck driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating the cause of the crash.